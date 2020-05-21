'Wuthering Heights' Author Emily Bronte Biopic In the Works, Emma Mackey to Star

'Sex Education' star Emma Mackey has nabbed the lead in the project that will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has nabbed the titular lead role in Emily, Frances O’Connor’s directorial debut about the early years of Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The ensemble cast also includes Joe Alwyn, Fionn Whitehead and Emily Beecham, with Embankment handling world sales of the project to be introduced to buyers at the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights was first published in the mid-1800s and revolves around the doomed love affair between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. O'Connor, star of Mansfield Park, will direct Emily based on her own screenplay.

The producer credits are shared between David Barron, Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford of Tempo Productions and Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson of Arenamedia.