Emma Stone Engaged to 'Saturday Night Live' Writer Dave McCary

Wedding bells are in store for Emma Stone and Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, who announced Wednesday that they are newly engaged after two years of dating.

McCary on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the happy news with a photo of him and Stone, as the actress posed with an engagement ring on her finger. McCary simply captioned the photo with heart emojis.

Known as a notoriously private couple, Stone and McCary, who is a segment director and writer for SNL, met when the Oscar-winning actress hosted the variety sketch series at the end of 2016 and began dating in 2017, according to People. During her hosting tenure, Stone starred in the sketch "Wells for Boys," which was directed by McCary.

This marks Stone's first engagement. Prior to dating McCary, she was in a relationship with her then Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, whom she dated for four years before breaking up in 2015. Stone was recently among the attendees at friend Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding in October.