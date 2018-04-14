Emma Thompson to Direct 'Nanny McPhee' Musical

The film-to-stage adaptation will not star Thompson, who played the titular nanny in the original 2005 movie.

Emma Thompson is set to direct the stage musical for Nanny McPhee after starring as the titular nanny in the 2005 movie, the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

But the Sense and Sensibility star is not expected to star in the film-to-stage adaptation. Thompson is writing the lyrics for the stage version, with singer/songwriter Gary Clark composing the music.

Thompson penned the screenplay for the original Nanny McPhee movie from Universal Pictures and Working Title Films, which portrayed a nanny using magic to rein in seven misbehaving children in her care.

Thompson also co-wrote the sequel, Nanny McPhee Returns, with Christianna Brand, on whose Nurse Matilda book series the original Nanny McPhee movie was based. Working Title Films' Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce the stage musical.

Thompson voice-starred in last year's Beauty and the Beast and is set to appear in BBC and Amazon's King Lear, David Kerr's Johnny English Strikes Again and will voice the role of Polynesia in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

