Emma Watts Steps Down as 20th Century Studios Chief

Emma Watts has resigned as chief of 20th Century Studios less than a year after the Disney merger closed in March 2019.

Her exiting team remains in place at 20th Century and a successor is expected to be named in the coming weeks.

Watts, who had served as vice chairman and longtime president of production at 20th Century Fox before the studio was absorbed into the Disney empire, was one of the few top Fox execs to survive the union alongside Searchlight co-chiefs Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula (Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler, who was initially set to join Disney, was cut from the team as the merger closed.)

Watts — whose credits include the Avatar and X-Men franchises — has yet to announce her next move. It's no secret that the transition has been difficult for the executive, who previously had dominion over the slate of a major Hollywood studio.

"Emma has made many wonderful contributions to Fox over the past two decades, shepherding a number of memorable films to the screen. We truly appreciate and thank her for her commitment and partnership in overseeing the transition in this past year and wish her the best," Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn and Alan Bergman said in the statement.

Watts has strong ties to filmmakers including James Cameron and James Mangold — she and Mangold most recently worked together on the Oscar nominated Ford v Ferrari — and talent including Ryan Ryenolds. The former tweeted

"Deadpool would never have happened without Emma Watts. And certainly wouldn’t have been as good. I hope to continue working with her wherever she decides to go," Reynolds tweeted soon after the news broke.

Watts' memo to staff is below.

I am writing to you today to share that, after much reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from Twentieth Century.

Over the past many months, it has been my top priority to continue to foster great filmmaking while leading this team successfully through the integration period with Disney. After reaching this point, I approached Alan and Alan, realizing that it was now time for me to pursue new opportunities.

I started at Fox 22 years ago — Titanic was in theaters, George Lucas had just announced his second Star Wars trilogy, and X-Men was in development. I was a young creative executive eager to learn the business, and from day one I was welcomed. Who knew that together we would add Night at the Museum, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Martian, Deadpool, Logan, Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story and, of course, Jim Cameron’s Avatar to the studio’s already storied legacy. It was a front-row seat to an incredible evolution culminating in Fox becoming a part of one of the greatest media companies that continues to shape our industry on a global scale.

Disney has an immensely gifted and creative leadership team, and I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to be a part of the expanded company. Even more so, I am deeply grateful for the time I’ve spent with all of you. Thank you for your dedication to supporting great talent and storytelling, and above all, for your friendship.

I’ll be here and available for the next few weeks to support the transition process.

All the best,

Emma