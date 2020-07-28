Quibi Dominates Shortform Emmy Nominations

Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile-first service nabbed 10 nominations.

Quibi is shaking up the shortform Emmy categories this year.

The mobile-first video venture of Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman scored 10 nominations across the five shortform categories, the most of any platform. It was a strong show of support from the television industry after a bumpy start for Quibi, which launched in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic in April and has struggled to attract subscribers. (The company said 5.6 million people downloaded the app in its first three months but has yet to disclose how many paying subscribers Quibi has.)

Quibi's dramas did the best on Emmy nomination morning, with Antoine Fuqua-produced #FreeRayshawn picking up three nominations, including for actors Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James, and Nick Santora series Most Dangerous Game picking up two nods. Comedy reboot Reno 911! also grabbed two nominations, including for outstanding shortform comedy or drama series. Anna Kendrick and Kaitlin Olson were nominated for their acting in Quibi comedy series Dummy and Flipped, respectively.

Outside of Quibi, the shortform categories continued to be dominated by spinoffs of existing TV franchises, including Better Caul Saul, The Good Place, Star Trek and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Meanwhile, Apple Music once again landed a nomination for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and YouTube series The Randy Rainbow Show scored a nod.

Here's the full list of shortform nominees:

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)

The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)

Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Beeing at Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)

The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne (#FreeRayshawn)

Stephan James (#FreeRayshawn)

Christoph Waltz (Most Dangerous Game)

Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No)

Corey Hawkins (Survive)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anna Kendrick (Dummy)

Kaitlin Olson (Flipped)

Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn)

Rain Valdez (Razor Tongue)

Kerri Kenney-Silver (Reno 911!)