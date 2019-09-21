Inside Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's Star-Studded Emmys Bash With Mandy Moore, 'Succession' Stars and More

Sterling K. Brown, Natasha Lyonne, Joey King and Jared Harris celebrated the awards weekend alongside executives including Amazon's Jennifer Salke and HBO's Casey Bloys.

Ahead of television's biggest night, television's biggest names kicked off Emmy weekend at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's Emmy Nominees Night party in Beverly Hills.

Nominees Sterling K. Brown, Natasha Lyonne, Mandy Moore, Joey King, Anna Chlumsky, Carice van Houten, Chris Sullivan, Jared Harris and Patricia Clarkson were among the stars who celebrated their nominations at the party, held at Avra Beverly Hills. Clea DuVall, Aaron Paul and Succession stars Nicholas Braun and Sarah Snook also joined in on the festivities, along with some of the industry's top executives, including Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke, Fox 21 Television Studios' Bert Salke, CBS Corp./Showtime Networks' David Nevins, HBO's Casey Bloys, AMC Networks' Josh Sapan and Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe.

The third annual event, hosted by THR editorial director Matthew Belloni and SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, served as the unofficial launch of Emmy weekend celebrations leading up to Sunday night's ceremony. On the red carpet and inside the party, sponsored by Heineken and Anastasia Beverly Hills, excitement was in the air for this year's hottest shows and performances.

THR cover star Paul, on hand to support his Breaking Bad spinoff movie El Camino, praised The Act as one of his current TV favorites, calling out King for her "absolutely amazing" turn as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Moments later, King popped up on the carpet to embrace and take photos with Paul, revealing she felt "very out of place, but in a good way" to be a part of the Emmy celebration. She added that ahead of Sunday's ceremony, she has a pancake breakfast planned with her family, and she also got some advice from co-star Patricia Arquette: "She said, 'Don't be nervous; it's just like homecoming!' I was like, 'Patricia, it's nothing like homecoming!'"

The Succession stars also proved to be a hot commodity of the evening, greeting fans as 6 foot-7 Braun towered over other guests.

Braun admitted to feeling overwhelmed from the fervent social media response to the show, but he does appreciate the occasional clever "Cousin Gregory" meme in between watching episodes of Bachelor in Paradise.

"I don't watch much TV, but I'm really into [Bachelor in Paradise]," he told THR. "I watch it alone, though, because I go back and rewatch all the time. John Paul Jones is a really special guy."

Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy was spotted among the fans clamoring for the Succession duo, as Lea Michele shared that Nicholas Britell's Emmy-winning theme song is her ringtone.

Brown and wife (and BET's First Wives Club actress) Ryan Michelle Bathe, frequent award show attendees, shared their secret to survival. "Drink water, whenever you can sit down take a little break, and I went a half-size bigger on my dress shoes," said the This Is Us star, who reunited with co-stars Moore, Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Michael Angarano at the party. Brown's on-and-offscreen wives caught up before hitting the red carpet.

Lyonne joked that after the Emmys, she was headed "right to the racetrack to spend money on the horses," while Harris told THR he was excited to meet Fiona Show and Barry's Emmy-nominated Anthony Carrigan, also at Friday's event. "It's fun running into people that you admire and be able to say something briefly; to be a fan and an idiot."

Keegan-Michael Key caught up with When They See Us star Michael K. Williams and Billy Eichner, while Salke chatted with Lyonne and Sullivan. Longtime friends Lyonne and DuVall walked the red carpet holding hands.

Holding court at the bar was WME's Richard Weitz, alongside his brother, style consultant Andrew Weitz, who told THR that in lieu of celebrating at a WME party like in past years, "It's just going to be a chill time this weekend. I'm celebrating here at THR's Emmy party and then seeing the Emmys this weekend."

Meanwhile, over at the raw bar, guests noshed on gulf shrimp, Littleneck and Cherrystone clams and Maine lobster, while roving servers provided guests with grilled haloumi cheese, tuna tartare, Chilean sea bass skewers and diced honey balsamic salmon for hors d’oeuvres. The dining concluded with almond baklava and Greek yogurt chocolate cheesecake for dessert.

Other attendees included Charlie Barnett, Sydelle Noel, Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, William Jackson, Our Lady J, Bethany Frankel, Yvette Nicole Brown, Retta, Aldis Hodge, Folake Olowofoyeku and D'Arcy Carden as well as execs including WME's Ari Greenburg, ICM Partners' Chris Silbermann, Paradigm's Sam Gores, Hulu's Craig Erwich, Disney Television Studios' Craig Hunegs, FX Networks' Chuck Saftler, Blumhouse Television's Jeremy Gold and Wheelhouse's Brent Montgomery.