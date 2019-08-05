Emmy Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your Nominees?

This year's crop of crowned shows ushers in a wide variety of surprising coincidences and interesting facts. Test your nomination IQ with The Hollywood Reporter's quiz.

Along with drama series behemoth Game of Thrones (which scored the most nominations ever for a single season of a show) and comedy powerhouse Veep — both from HBO, which leads the networks and streamers in total nominations with 137 — the 2019 class of Emmy nominees includes one icon going for an EGOT, a slew of first-time finalists and several returning acting vets hoping for another chance at Emmy gold. Ahead of TV's big night on Fox on Sept. 22, THR gathered little-known facts about some of the shows and actors in the running for this annual Emmy quiz. How well do you know the nominees?

