Emmy-Winner Luke Kirby to Lead 'Judgment Day' on New York Stage

The actor, who plays Lenny Bruce on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' heads the cast of Christopher Shinn's timely new adaptation of the Odon von Horvath drama about the rise of fascism.

Fresh off his Primetime Emmy Award win for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for playing Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Luke Kirby will lead Judgment Day on stage at New York's Park Avenue Armory.

The production is a world premiere of playwright Christopher Shinn's new adaptation of Odon von Horvarth's gripping tale from 1937. Described as part moral fable, part sociopolitical comedy and part noirish thriller, the drama turns its cautionary gaze on the rise of fascism and its dangers. Written on the eve of World War II, it has been interpreted as an allegory for the indoctrination of Nazi ideology.

Kirby, who also had recurring roles on The Deuce and Slings and Arrows, will play the central role of Thomas Hudetz, a meticulous stationmaster who struggles between guilt and self-protection after a train crash occurs under his watch that claims the lives of 18 people.

The play will be staged by eight-time Olivier Award-winning Brit director Richard Jones, who returns to the Armory after his critically acclaimed 2017 production of Eugene O'Neill's The Hairy Ape, which starred Bobby Cannavale.

The cast of 16 also includes Broadway veterans Susannah Perkins, Alyssa Bresnahan, Henry Stram and Harriet Harris.

The play is the first ground-up theater production for the Armory, whose massive Wade Thompson Drill Hall is one of the more dynamic unconventional theater spaces in New York. Successes at the venue have included an atmospheric Macbeth with Kenneth Branagh and the recent Sam Mendes production, The Lehman Trilogy, which transfers to Broadway in spring 2020.

The limited engagement of Judgment Day begins previews Dec. 5 ahead of a Dec. 11 official opening, and will run through Jan. 11.