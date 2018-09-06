Emmys: Sandra Oh, Millie Bobby Brown Among Stars Set to Present

The nominated actresses will take the stage at this year's TV awards ceremony.

Sandra Oh, Millie Bobby Brown and more stars are set to present at the 2018 Emmys, taking place at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17. The roster was revealed by the Television Academy and exec producer Lorne Michaels on Thursday morning.

Five of the presenters are up for nominations themselves: Oh (Killing Eve); Brown (Stranger Things); Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live); Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel); and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live).

See the list of presenters announced so far:

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live; Match Game) — outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) — outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Tina Fey (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Taraji P. Henson (Empire)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) — outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) — outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)

The 70th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che, will telecast live on Monday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.