How the Emmys Opened Without a Host

Homer Simpson, Anthony Anderson and Bryan Cranston kicked off the Fox awards ceremony with a bang.

The 2019 Emmys were supposed to be hostless, but casual viewers could be forgiven for thinking the Fox show decided to go with an animated emcee.

The ceremony began by introducing Homer Simpson as the host of the show and the animated figure took the stage and delivered a few lines about being grateful for the opportunity before an animated piano fell from the ceiling and crushed him, with Simpson uttering his trademark "d'oh!"

Seeing this from the audience, Anthony Anderson took it upon himself to "save the Emmys," racing onstage and then backstage where he fumbled around for a bit, and had his mother pretend to steal a couple of Emmys for him, before he found an Emmy winner who could talk about the power of TV: Bryan Cranston. Cranston then took the stage to applause from the well-heeled audience, before talking about ratings for the 1969 moon landing and more recent TV highlights, alluding to Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Bachelor in Paradise, Modern Family and This Is Us. He then cut to clips from Thrones, This Is Us, Veep, The Big Bang Theory, Killing Eve, The Masked Singer, Empire and other series.

An announcer then introduced Ben Stiller to present the first award of the evening. Stiller continued the look back at TV by leading the audience through memorable figures from TV history in what looked like a museum exhibit before he got to Bob Newhart in what Newhart called a "wax museum of comedy," where Newhart reminded him he's still alive and joked he'd kick Stiller's ass. The two then presented the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series, which was given to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Tony Shalhoub.

Newhart didn't let the award be presented without lobbing another barb at Stiller saying he "hated" the comedian in his hit film Tropic Thunder.

Fox revealed the 71st annual Primetime Emmys would proceed without a host during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in August, with Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier saying he hoped to use the additional time they'd have without an opening monologue to honor shows airing their final seasons.

"It's our job to assess how to elevate the program … and what's interesting about this year is how many amazing shows we're saying goodbye to: Game of Thrones, Empire, Veep, Big Bang Theory — this is new to me, I've never worked on the Emmys before. You have to look at trade-offs; if you have a host and opening number, that's 15 to 20 minutes you don't have to salute the shows," Collier said. "Our production team has had to balance those trade-offs. I think it will give us more time to honor those shows."

The Emmys previously went without a host in 1998 (on NBC) and 1975 (on CBS), and the emcee-less awards ceremony follows the 2019 Oscars going without a host, but the movie awards' move arguably came with more behind-the-scenes drama.

Nevertheless, the Oscars' ratings went up year-over-year and the show was well-received, with Collier saying last month, "The Oscars did very well. That was something we paid attention to. This is a unique year for some of America's favorite shows and producers came to conclusion that spending more time on those was the right thing to do."

The last time the Emmys, which rotates among the four broadcast networks, aired on Fox, Andy Samberg hosted, but his Universal TV-produced comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine has since been canceled by Fox and picked up by NBC.