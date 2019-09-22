AWARDS

Emmys: The Official Run of Show

4:30 PM PDT 9/22/2019 by THR Staff

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The ceremony, which is hostless this year, will be broadcast live Sunday on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and will honor the best and brightest in television. For the first time, this year's ceremony will be hostless. 

Viewers can tune in to the show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Below is the order in which the awards will be presented.

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Writing for a comedy series

Directing for a comedy series 

Actor in a comedy series

Actress in a comedy series

Competition program

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie 

Directing for a limited series or movie

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Writing for a limited series or movie 

Lead actor in a limited series or movie 

Television movie

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Limited series

Writing for a variety series

Variety sketch series 

Directing for a variety series

Variety talk series 

Supporting actor in a drama series 

Writing for a drama series 

Supporting actress in a drama series 

Lead actor in a drama series 

Directing for a drama series

Lead actress in a drama series

Comedy series 

Drama series