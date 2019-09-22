Emmys: The Official Run of Show

The ceremony, which is hostless this year, will be broadcast live Sunday on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and will honor the best and brightest in television. For the first time, this year's ceremony will be hostless.

Viewers can tune in to the show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Below is the order in which the awards will be presented.

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Writing for a comedy series

Directing for a comedy series

Actor in a comedy series

Actress in a comedy series

Competition program

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Directing for a limited series or movie

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Writing for a limited series or movie

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Television movie

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Limited series

Writing for a variety series

Variety sketch series

Directing for a variety series

Variety talk series

Supporting actor in a drama series

Writing for a drama series

Supporting actress in a drama series

Lead actor in a drama series

Directing for a drama series

Lead actress in a drama series

Comedy series

Drama series