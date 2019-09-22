AWARDS Emmys: The Official Run of Show 4:30 PM PDT 9/22/2019 by THR Staff FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images The ceremony, which is hostless this year, will be broadcast live Sunday on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and will honor the best and brightest in television. For the first time, this year's ceremony will be hostless. Viewers can tune in to the show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. Below is the order in which the awards will be presented. Supporting actor in a comedy series Supporting actress in a comedy series Writing for a comedy series Directing for a comedy series Actor in a comedy series Actress in a comedy series Competition program Supporting actress in a limited series or movie Directing for a limited series or movie Supporting actor in a limited series or movie Writing for a limited series or movie Lead actor in a limited series or movie Television movie Lead actress in a limited series or movie Limited series Writing for a variety series Variety sketch series Directing for a variety series Variety talk series Supporting actor in a drama series Writing for a drama series Supporting actress in a drama series Lead actor in a drama series Directing for a drama series Lead actress in a drama series Comedy series Drama series FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME THR Staff THRnews@thr.com @thr