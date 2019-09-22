Emmys: 8 Statement Clutches Carried by Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and More

See the blingy bags carried by Halsey, Laverne Cox and Heidi Gardner — including director Daina Reid's nod to 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

Stars came in clutch on the Emmys red carpet, carrying several statement clutches that made their looks pop. Here are eight of the boldest handbags at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Angela Bassett

The title of clutch queen goes to Bassett, who livened up her stunning red custom gown by Antonio Grimaldi with Judith Leiber's Disco Lollipop Crystal Bag ($4,495). Stylist Jennifer Austin added Casadei shoes, Sutra earrings, a David Webb cuff and Wendy Yue rings for a glam moment. Bassett was Willy Wonky ready with her Italian-made clutch, which featured Australian crystals and a hot pink tassel.

Patricia Arquette

The Act winner wore a white gown and silver clutch with rope detailing from LBV's spring/summer 2020 collection (the ready-to-wear brand was launched by Joss Sackler in 2017). With such a classic cut on the long-sleeved gown, the metallic handbag popped against her religious robe.

Heidi Gardner

Gardner was in garden attire in a floral Badgley Mischka dress and rose quartz-colored Cult Gaia box bag with a beaded handle. The Saturday Night Live actor also sported gems by Luisa Alexander and Liven Co. and pearls tucked into her textured hair.

Daina Reid

The Australian director showed her love for her show, The Handmaid's Tale, with a "Praise Be" Jimmy Choo clutch in reference to the show's slang. She directed four episodes of the Hulu drama from 2018-2019.

Laverne Cox

The Orange is the New Black nominee paired her frilly Monsoori gown with a political statement: a rainbow acrylic clutch from Edie Parker that read "Oct. 8, Title VII Supreme Court." It references a court case that will determine if discrimination based on sex includes sexual orientation, which could then protect LGBTQ individuals in the workplace.

Samantha Bee

The best kind of bag is one you don't have to carry — Bee's husband Jason Jones took the comedian's silver envelope clutch off her hands for the night (or perhaps he's just embracing the man bag trend).

Bethenny Frankel

Frankel carried a bedazzled round clutch from Oscar de la Renta, while sporting an Alex Perry gown from her own closet for a sustainable choice.

Halsey

The Emmys tribute singer opted for a glamorous purple aesthetic with an ombre Rami Kadi gown, ultra-sparkly teardrop earrings and a dark velvet clutch.