Emmys: All the Best Brooches and Lapel Pins

Ornate brooches and pins were a hit at the 71st Emmy Awards, with Fred Armisen, Mahershala Ali and Alex Borstein rocking lapel details.

The red carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards was full of sharply-dressed industry insiders. This year's Emmy Awards saw many fashion trends, including various shades of blue, color blocked gowns of pink and red and sequins and glittery gowns galore. Some stars customized their looks with brooches and lapel pins, jazzing up a suit by attaching a little accoutrement to their jackets.

RuPaul Charles, who has won six Emmy Awards for Drag Race after tonight's win, arrived on the red carpet wearing a pink and black abstract floral print suit with a dramatic neck tie. He attended with his hubby Georges LeBar, the Wyoming rancher who stole RuPaul's heart over two decades ago. LeBar was sleek in all black, accessorizing with a Victorian-esque brooch with dangling chains on his suit lapel.

HBO's Succession star, Cousin Greg actor Nicholas Braun, walked the red carpet rocking a suit styled by Jason Rembert and decorated his black lapel with a Swarovski polar bestiary brooch. The rhodium-plated brooch pays tribute to Arctic Circle wildlife; the Nordic-inspired antler silhouette is multi-colored in icy tones.

Jared Harris, who starred in HBO's Chernobyl, which took home the Emmy for outstanding limited series, wore a pale gray Christian Dior suit and bow-tie, Louboutin shoes and a Christian Dior lily of the valley brooch. The flower is Christian Dior's favorite, according to Harris' stylist Michael Fusco, who is behind his Emmys look.

And Fred Armisen has collected quite a few Emmy Awards throughout the years, but this year he accompanied his partner Natasha Lyonne, who was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Russian Doll. He walked the carpet donning a black tuxedo look with black diamond detailing and added personality to the already-charming aesthetic by pinning a small silver bow pin with a dangling black skeleton hand.

Mahershala Ali, who was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for his role in True Detective, arrived at the 71st Emmy Awards styled by Van Van Alonso in a green suit and black bow tie from the Ermenegildo Zegna XXX line. Adding to the look was a gold winged cricket lapel pin by Title of Work. He didn't take home the Emmy tonight, but scored a spot on The Hollywood Reporter's best dressed list.

Among the women, Alex Borstein brought her A-game to the Emmys this year, joking in red carpet interviews that she would accept her awards sans-pants. Ultimately, Borstein wore a Kevin Bennett Couture custom purple gown with a baroque monogram brooch-like embroidery that paired well with that shiny gold Emmy.