Emmys: Bill Hader Dedicates Best Comedy Actor Win to 'Barry' Co-Creator Alec Berg

"I don't know where I'd be without you, friend," the show's star said onstage while accepting the award.

Barry star Bill Hader won the Emmy for best actor in a comedy series during Sunday night's awards show. He took home the statuette for his portrayal of the HBO series' title character, a hitman and aspiring actor.

In his acceptance speech, Hader paid tribute to his Barry co-creator, Alec Berg. Hader revealed that he often looks to Berg for feedback during filming. "The person I actually go to is my friend and co-creator, Alec Berg. And usually after a take, I go over to Alec and I'll go, 'What do you think?'" said Hader. "And I get one of two responses. It's either, 'We should move on,' or, 'We should go again.'"

Added Hader, "So I want to thank you for molding my performance. And I don't know where I'd be without you. Alright, love you man."

Hader beat out tough competition, including Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) and Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek).

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox. A complete list of winners can be found here.