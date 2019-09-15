Emmys: Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones Win Guest Actor, Actress in Drama for 'Handmaid's Tale'

This is the third year in a row that a guest actress from the Hulu show has won the Emmy in the category.

Cherry Jones took home the outstanding guest actress in a drama award at the Creative Emmy Awards on Sunday. She won the honor for her role on The Handmaid's Tale, as did Bradley Whitford, who took home the award for best guest actor in a drama series.

Whitford made history with his win, as he's now the first person to earn Emmys in both drama and comedy guest actor categories. He won the latter in 2015 for his role on Transparent.

"I'm incredibly honored; I can’t believe my good fortune. It's an honor," Whitford told reporters backstage. "I know a lot of really wonderful entertainers and wonderful actors who have had the opportunity to be nominated in both categories, so yeah it means a lot."

On The Handmaid's Tale, Whitford plays Commander Joseph Lawrence, who's since been upgraded to a main character for the third season.

Jones guest stars as June's (Elisabeth Moss) mother Holly on the Hulu series. Following the Gilead takeover, the medical professional performs birth control procedures.

Her win marks the third consecutive victory for The Handmaid's Tale in the best guest actress category. Alexis Bledel took home the award in 2017, while Samira Wiley won in 2018.

Jones previously won best supporting actress at the 2009 ceremony for her guest appearance on 24.

Asked how the two wins compare, Jones told reporters: "I was more nervous tonight because I didn’t realize it was the very last one of the evening and it makes you tense, you just want to get it over and done with so you can relax."

This year, she was up against Jessica Lange for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Carice van Houten for Game of Thrones, Cicely Tyson for How to Get Away with Murder, Laverne Cox for Orange Is the New Black and Phylicia Rashad for This Is Us.

Whitford faced off against Better Call Saul's Mike McKean, How to Get Away With Murder's Glynn Turman, The Twilight Zone's Kumail Nanjiani and This Is Us guest stars Michael Anganaro and Ron Cephas Jones.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place over two nights (Sept. 14 and 15) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.