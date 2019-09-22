Emmys: Felicity Huffman Called Out in Prison Joke

Huffman was sentenced earlier this month to 14 days in prison for her participation in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

At the 71st Primetime Emmys Awards on Sunday, actress Felicity Huffman was called out during the ceremony with a reference to her prison sentence.

Comedian Thomas Lennon said on stage, "The producers have asked me to give a special shout-out to our previous lead actress winners who are watching from prison. Keep your chin up."

For her participation in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, the Oscar-nominated actress pleaded guilty in May for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest mail fraud.

In mid-September, a Boston federal courtroom sentenced Huffman to 14 days in prison. She was also fined $30,000, given a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, the actress said previously.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.