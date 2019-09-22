Emmys: Vintage Couture Makes a Sustainable Statement

Sarah Goldberg chose a vintage 1980 Yves Saint Laurent dress, and Gwyneth Paltrow dazzled in a 1963 vintage Valentino gown.

When a star wears a vintage gown on a major red carpet, it resonates as a memorable fashion moment. Renée Zellweger in a 1959 canary yellow Jean Dessès gown at the 2001 Oscars and Natalie Portman in a 1954 red polka dot Christian Dior haute couture vintage gown at the 2012 Oscars come to mind as two all-time amazing awards show sartorial statements.

During the 71st annual Emmys, both Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician) and Sarah Goldberg (Barry) showed up wearing chic vintage gowns that were two of the evening’s most striking and sustainable looks.

Paltrow wore a 1963 vintage Valentino gown with a sheer neckline and standout floor-sweeping sleeves made from strips of sheer fabric. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, the actress was accessorized in Giuseppe Zanotti heels and jewelry by Harry Winston. She kept her hair down, with her signature Paltrow center part, making the vintage number feel more modern. Her clutch was also vintage, but her jewelry and shoes, by Anita Ko and Stuart Weitzman, respectively, were not.

Goldberg chose a vintage 1980 Yves Saint Laurent dress that had her looking every bit the old Hollywood screen siren. Her blond bob suited the ice blue hue of the dress and her barely-there makeup (a light pink lip and glowing skin) kept the look from appearing too costume-y.

Whether from a fashion house’s archives or Hollywood’s go-to vintage dealers like Decades or Lily et Cie, carefully planned and impeccably tailored throwback looks are a sure-fire way to make an eco-friendly mark on the red carpet.