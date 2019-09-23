Emmys: How Stars Got Red Carpet Ready with Hair, Makeup and Manicures

A look into how Ava DuVernay, Mandy Moore and Taraji P. Henson got their glam on for the big night.

Amplified ponytails, bombshell hair, monochromatic nudes and sleek center parts were just some of the hottest beauty trends at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday. Below, The Hollywood Reporter goes behind the scenes to breakdown how television's biggest stars got red carpet ready with their A-list glam squads.

Rachel Brosnahan

On the carpet, the nominee's voluptuous blonde ponytail stood out against her dark and moody Elie Saab gown. "Tonight’s look was inspired by Rachel’s gown. Her dress has a beautiful high neck so we wanted an elegant style that would showcase the neckline as well as the open back," said hairstylist Owen Gould, who worked with Moroccanoil on the 'do. He applied Volumizing Mousse to the roots and the Smoothing Lotion elsewhere. After blowing out, spray with the Luminous Medium Hairspray and curl one-inch sections. Gould brushed out curls and pulled Brosnahan's hair into a ponytail, before adding a dime-sized amount of the Moroccanoil Texture Clay to help separate the locks, finishing with a strong hold hairspray.

Kristen Bell

"When I saw Kristen's stunning dress I felt she was basically ready," said makeup artist Simone Siegel. "It had the most beautiful shades so I decided to go with a more clean, soft eye make-up look. ... I also wanted to line her eyes in a subtle way with a shade softer than black."

She used Dior products to create a neutral tone, including the Diorshow Mono eyeshadow in shades Powder (mauve) and Backstage (baby pink). On the lips was the Dior Rouge Contour Lip Liner in shade Brown Fig, Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge in shade Ultra Tender (nude beige) and Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid lipstick in shade Wonder.

Stylist Nicole Chavez applied the new Lord Jones x Tamara Mellon High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream on Bell's feet to help her handle those Brian Atwood heels all night long.

Taraji P. Henson

Makeup expert Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks started Henson off with a HydraFacial Perk Treatment to cleanse the skin and rejuvenate her eyes and lips with antioxidants. Next up was the Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Line Filling Eye balm (which she called "epic"). On the eyes were Kiss Products' pink glitter customized lashes and Armani Beauty Eye Tint liquid eyeshadow "to achieve a subtle glowing eye," Sheriff-Kendricks wrote on Instagram. She finished by lining Henson's eyes with the Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill liquid liner and off she went in her custom Vera Wang gown.

Mandy Moore

Moore landed on THR's best dressed list for her Valentine's Day color combo. "American glamour was the phrase we kept referring to for hair and makeup inspiration – think Cindy Crawford in the '90s Pepsi commercial," said her makeup artist Jenn Streicher.

Streicher used the NuFace Fix line smoothing device on the skin before applying The Route's The Everything Day moisturizer and The Girlfriend glow primer. "Skin is the top priority before applying makeup," Streicher wrote on Instagram. She applied Lorac products, including the Color Source Buildable Blush in Technicolor and Alter Ego matte lipstick in Duchess. On Moore's eyes, Streicher brushed on eyeshadow shade Latte as a base, Corduroy in the crease, Chill Vibes on the lid and the Lux Diamond Crème Shadow in Cashmere for a little shimmer on top.

Streicher blended the TANtalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer on her legs, chest and shoulders, as well as a highlighter on her collar bones and shoulders for a photogenic glow. Moore's manicure was done by Michelle Saunders using Essie nail polish in light pink shade Mademoiselle "to complement her feminine, old Hollywood look," Saunders said.

Isla Fisher

Fisher was dolled up in Dior makeup by artist Sabrina Bedrani to go with her frosty Zuhair Murad Resort 2020 gown. She wanted the lips to come out a matte orange red, so she filled them with a red Dior Contour lipliner and Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid in D-Light, a vivid orange hue. "I blotted it and added on another coat to ensure it would stay all night," Bedrani added.

Joey King

"We wanted to keep her hair very fresh and modern with rock and roll vibes to contrast with the classic gown," said hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos, who used Dove Care Between Washes Re-Styling Milk to hydrate after curling King's hair. "I’m such a fan of Linda Evangelista’s short hair, so whenever I style that length, my inspiration is always Linda’s iconic 'do."

Makeup artist Allen Avendaño prepped King's skin with Skinsei skincare before turning to Urban Decay makeup (King is a face of the brand). "I immediately thought of the classic and clean sophistication of Audrey Hepburn, and I based her beauty look on that. My main goal was to bring out Joey’s bright blue eyes, keep her skin looking fresh and luminous, and give her a juicy, softly stained pout," he said. On her eyes was the new Naked Honey Palette, while King's lips were swiped with the 24/7 Glide-On Lip Liner in Stark Naked (light nude), Vice Lipstick Sheer in Liar (pink nude) and Hi-Fi Shine lip gloss in Rapture (rose mauve).

She complemented her Hepburn-inspired Zac Posen gown with an Essie manicure by Thuy Nguyen, who painted on Minimalistic as a base, then Vanity Fairest to create "the perfect neutral pink hue." To add a "playful detail," Nguyen hand-drew a red hearts on her pinky and ring fingers using the red Gel Couture Bubbles Only.

Ava DuVernay

The When They See Us director sparkled on the carpet in custom Reem Acra. Ahead of time, artist Adam Burrell for Pat McGrath Labs made up her face with the Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in colors Golden and Bronze, along with the Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio. He again used the Bronzer as an eyeshadow base underneath Mothership VI: Midnight Sun eyeshadow palette shades Xtreme Dusk (a charcoal brown matte) and Jubilee (a glittering gold) to match the Emmy statue herself. DuVernay topped off the look with the LuxeTrance lipstick in LaBeija (a warm-tone brown) and Lust lip gloss in Flesh Astral (a nude rose with gold pearl).

Maisie Williams

Makeup artist Kindra Mann was tapped by Burt's Bees to use their products to create Williams' Emmys look, which Mann told THR had a "cool classic French girl" aesthetic. She used Burt's Bees Hydrating Stick with aloe water as a primer, the Blooming Dessert eyeshadow trio and, on the lips, the Matte Stick in shade crimson cascade for a red stain.

Ryan Richman styled her new brunette bob and bangs (goodbye, pink!), finishing off with Dove Care Between Washes Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo to add volume and absorb oils.

Lena Headey

The Game of Thrones supporting actress nominee embraced clean beauty for TV's big night. Her beauty guru Mélanie Inglessis used 100 percent Pure's natural, organic and cruelty-free cosmetics, pigmented with fruit: "For Lena’s look, we went for an overall creamy, glowy look with soft smoky eyes and a stained lip."

She relied on the Cocoa Butter matte lipstick in Blood Orange, Lip & Cheek Tint in Pink Grapefruit and eyeshadows in shades Maui, Bora Bora and Teddy. "Gone are the days where if you wanted natural products you would have had to give up pigmentations and final results," Inglessis wrote on Instagram.