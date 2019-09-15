Emmys: Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby Win for Comedy Guest Roles on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

The guest stars on the Amazon series beat out both actors and actresses from shows like 'The Good Place,' 'Fleabag' and 'Veep.'

Jane Lynch took home the award for best guest actress in a comedy series at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, while Luke Kirby scored best guest actor in a comedy series.

Both won for their work on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Lynch for her recurring role as comedian Sophie Lennon and Kirby for his role as stand-up comedian Lenny Bruce.

Lynch had previously worked with Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino for a single episode on Gilmore Girls, and she explained backstage that when the two offered her the role of Lennon, it was "a no-brainer."

"They're committed to excellence in all departments," Lynch said of the duo.

Lynch now has five Emmys, the first of which she won in 2010 in the best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Sue Sylvester on Glee. She again won in 2014 and 2015 in the outstanding host for a reality or competition program category for her work on Hollywood Game Night. Then, in 2017, Lynch won the outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series for her role as Olivia Vanderstein in Amazon's Dropping the Soap.

This year, she beat out Fiona Shaw, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sandra Oh and Maya Rudolph for the award.

Kirby's Emmy is his first. Backstage, he described his love for working on the show in New York City and how he manages his character's 1950s comedy material.

"A lot of his references are specific, like governors of the time, things I don’t know," Kirby said. "And as I’ve learned more, it’s gotten funnier and funnier. I liked him before I got the job. I always thought he was neat and he makes me giggle when I listen to him, which is often."

The actor was up against his Maisel co-star Rufus Sewell, Matt Damon, Robert De Niro, John Mulaney, Adam Sandler and Peter MacNicol.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place over two nights (Sept. 14 and 15) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.