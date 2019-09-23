Emmys' In Memoriam Shows Photo of Living Composer Instead of Late Andre Previn

Leonard Slatkin, whose photo the awards show used, shared his feelings about the mishap on Twitter: "Andre deserved better."

The 71st annual Emmy Awards made a glaring mistake in their In Memoriam section during Sunday night's show. Instead of showing a photo of the late composer Andre Previn, an image of the living composer Leonard Slatkin appeared onscreen as pop star Halsey performed a cover of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time."

Slatkin took to Twitter to share his feelings about the mishap. "I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me 'In Memoriam' rather than the intended Andre Previn,"he wrote. "Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors."

He added, "Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P."

Previn died on Feb. 28 at age 89. During his life, he scored six Emmy nominations, won four Oscars and eight Grammys. He worked on films such as 1958's Gigi and 1964's My Fair Lady.

For his part, 75-year-old Slatkin — known for his classical recordings — has won four Grammys. He previously served as the music director laureate of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and was once a principal guest conductor at the Hollywood Bowl in the 2000s. He has a new album, Maurice Ravel Orchestral Works, Volume 6, coming out next month.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox. A complete list of winners can be found here.