Emmys: 'Pose' Star Billy Porter Makes History With Best Drama Actor Win

Pose's Billy Porter won the Emmy for best actor in a drama series at Sunday night's awards show, making history as the first openly gay black man to not only be nominated in the category but to win as well.

In his acceptance speech, the first-time nominee spoke about the significance of his win for portraying Pray Tell on Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals' groundbreaking FX series, which centers on New York's LGBTQ ballroom scene of the late 1980s and early '90s.

"I'm so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day," said the 50-year-old star, before quoting James Baldwin. "[He] said, 'It took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this earth like I had the right to be there.'"

Porter, who received a standing ovation from the crowd, added, "I have the right. You have the right."

The Broadway vet and Tony winner then thanked the "many people who helped me get here along the way," and acknowledged the other actors nominated in his category: Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us).

Porter gave a special shout-out to Murphy, who debuted Pose in 2018. "You saw me…Thank you, thank you, thank you," said Porter.

Porter ended his speech by encouraging Hollywood to continue to champion inclusive storytelling in the vein of Pose, which features five trans actors of color in leading roles (an unprecedented number for a U.S. series) and a remarkable amount of LGBTQ talent behind the camera as well.

"We are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet," said Porter, who turned heads earlier in the evening while walking the purple carpet in a custom Michael Kors suit. "Please don't ever stop doing that, please don't ever stop telling the truth."

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox. A complete list of winners can be found here.