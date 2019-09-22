Emmys: RuPaul Urges Viewers to Vote in Acceptance Speech for Best Competition Program

"Go and register to vote, vote, vote," the drag superstar and TV host said onstage.

RuPaul's Drag Race won the Emmy for best competition program during Sunday night's awards show.

In his acceptance speech, the drag superstar and host thanked the Television Academy for voting for his VH1 reality show, while also urging viewers to register to vote before the 2020 presidential election.

"Thank you guys so much. We're so proud of this show and we're so happy for all the gorgeous kids who come on and show how fabulous they are. … Listen, thanks to the Academy for voting for us," said RuPaul, who last week won his fourth consecutive Emmy for best reality host. "Because we love you for that."

The TV personality, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump who has previously expressed support for the Democratic party, added: "And speaking of voting and love, go and register to vote, vote, vote. Register!"

Backstage, RuPaul elaborated on his speech and using his show as a platform to encourage people to be politically active. "It’s the least we could do with our show. The show is about freedom of expression love colors music and movement. It does sometimes feel like those things are going away," he said of the current political climate. "It’s our duty to at least show young people how to preserve that great tradition."

This year, RuPaul's Drag Race — which has received a total of 29 Emmy nominations throughout its 10-year run — beat out The Amazing Race (CBS), American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Nailed It (Netflix), Top Chef (Bravo) and The Voice (NBC).

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox. A complete list of winners can be found here.