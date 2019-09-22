Emmys: 'Killing Eve' Ladies Show Softer Side on Red Carpet

Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge take to the carpet in romantic ensembles by their shared stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.

The three ladies behind Killing Eve killed it at the Emmys, stepping out in romantic gowns all dressed by Gwyneth Paltrow's go-to stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, each nominated for lead actress in a drama series, attended the ceremony along with the show's creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge (nominated for outstanding drama for Killing Eve and for outstanding comedy, outstanding comedy writing and lead actress in a comedy for Fleabag).

Oh wore a blush-toned, off-the-shoulder Zac Posen dress, Gina shoes and Messika droplet earrings with her hair in a curly bun.

Comer donned a white halter-neck evening gown from Tom Ford with long sleeves, channelling Marilyn Monroe for her Emmys debut. She added Roger Vivier shoes and Tiffany jewels.

Waller-Bridge went for a dreamy look in an embellished peachy tulle dress with copper sequin detailing at the waist, by Monique Lhuillier, worn with Swarovski earrings. Their soft, ethereal aesthetic contrasts with the dark mood of their spy thriller show.

All three were styled by Saltzman, who also works with Saoirse Ronan. For last year's Emmys, Oh made The Hollywood Reporter's best-dressed list for her red-hot gown from Ralph & Russo's autumn/winter 2018/2019 couture collection.

Saltzman also styled the trio for this year's Golden Globes, dressing the filmmakers in female designers. Waller-Bridge stunned in a slinky red sequin dress from Galvan, and Comer donned a feathery Ralph & Russo ready-to-wear ensemble with ruffle detailing and a shimmery tulle overlay. As host, Oh walked the red carpet in a white draped Versace gown.