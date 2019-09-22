The Emmys Strike a Blue Note with Justin Hartley, Rachel Brosnahan and More

From teal to cobalt, stars chose cool shades of blue.

Rarely does one color permeate the red carpet as the shade of the night for both the men and women.

In contrast to the balmy weather and purple carpet, cool blue ruled as the color that stars wore as gowns, tuxedos and suits.

Most surprisingly were the men who wore mostly midnight blue tuxedos as a subtle but stylish alternative to black. Seth Meyers, Asante Blackk (in Tommy x Zendaya), Terrence Howard, Eugene Levy, Bob Newhart, Alfie Allen, Michael Kelly and Justin Hartley (in a custom Isaia high blue wool and mohair tuxedo) all opted for blue.

Regina King (in Prabal Gurung), Rachel Brosnahan, Lena Headey, Betty Gilpin, Isla Fisher (in metallic blue Zuhair Murad) and Sarah Goldberg (in vintage ice blue Yves Saint Laurent) showed that blue could come off as edgy (King and Brosnahan) or soft (Headey and Goldberg).

“The dress felt like a waterfall — effortless and with an easy feeling,” says stylist Annabelle Harron, who dressed Goldberg. The particular shade of blue and the actress’ blond bob felt accurately old Hollywood.

The prevalence of blue marked a modern and relaxed vibe on the Emmys red carpet which felt in line with the entire show itself.