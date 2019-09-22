Emmys: Tony Shalhoub Dedicates Supporting Actor Win to 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's' Amy Sherman-Palladino

The win marks his fourth Emmy and first for his role on the series.

Tony Shalhoub won best supporting actor in a comedy series at Sunday night's Emmys for his role as Abe Weissman in Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The award marks Shalhoub's fourth Emmy win — the first for his role in Maisel — and tenth nomination.

Taking the stage to accept his statue from Ben Stiller and Bob Newhart, Shalhoub announced that "like most of you, I'm not a fan of the endless lists that the award recipients hands out... but in the case of Maisel, there's no choice for it." He then pulled a note out of jacket and repeatedly thanked creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino for their numerous roles on the show as writers, directors and showrunners.

The star beat out Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Stephen Root (Barry), Henry Winkler (Barry), Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method) and Tony Hale (Veep), after Winkler took home the win last year.

Shalhoub won best actor in a comedy series Emmys in 2003, 2005 and 2006 for his role on USA's Monk, and was previously nominated in 2018 for Maisel.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards, which went host-less this year, aired live on Fox from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.