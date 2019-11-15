TV Academy Will Vet Membership to Thin Emmy-Voting Pool

Active members and veterans with a robust body of work will still cast ballots for TV's top honors.

The Television Academy is making some moves to ensure the Emmy voting body is actively working in TV.

Leadership Frank Scherma and Maury McIntyre informed membership of a new vetting process, which goes into effect January 2020, in a Friday memo — announcing the Academy will limit Emmy voting to only active members with recent credits.

Of the 25,000-plus members in the TV Academy, less than 10 percent are likely to fall into the new “associate” non-voting.

“We are proud that the Emmy Award continues to be the most sought-after symbol of excellence in television,” said Scherma and McIntyre in the letter, “and we thank all of our members who have made it so.

Excluded from the recent credits requirement will be industry veterans who put in multiple years of active work in TV and have since slowed down or retired: “The Television Academy values the insight and perspective of members who have had significant experience.”

The TV Academy is by far the biggest voting body among the major Hollywood awards shows — and has only grown with the recent proliferation of TV content. This move reflects an awareness, on the Academy’s part, that it’s probably best that the pool not get too big.

See the full memo below



Dear Television Academy Member,



As part of the Television Academy’s ongoing efforts to uphold the caliber of the Emmy Awards competition and the vibrancy of its membership, the Academy will introduce a periodic review of member voting status during the membership renewal process starting January 2020.



Members who currently meet their peer group's membership requirements will continue to be able to vote in the Emmy Awards competition. In addition, because the Television Academy values the insight and perspective of members who have had significant experience in the television industry, members who have been active both professionally and within the Academy for a substantial number of years will also maintain their Emmy voting status, regardless of whether or not they currently meet their peer group’s membership requirements. Other members who do not currently meet these requirements will be moved to a non-voting (associate) status, but will continue to enjoy member benefits such as access to peer group networking events and a subscription to emmy magazine.



To help with this effort and ensure that we have the most up-to-date professional information, we ask that each member sign in here to update their Credits section under the My Account tab with a link to an online profile at a relevant website such as IMDb or LinkedIn. For additional information, please visit the FAQ.



We are proud that the Emmy Award continues to be the most sought-after symbol of excellence in television, and we thank all of our members who have made it so.



Sincerely,

Frank Scherma

Chairman & CEO



Maury McIntyre

President & COO

Variety first reported this news.