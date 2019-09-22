Emmys: The Unexpected Color Combination to Emerge on Red Carpet

Stars are all wearing this traditionally "clashing" color palette.

The Emmys red carpet has so far seen a mostly safe color palette save for one unpredictable combination that is traditionally a fashion “no no.” Stars have turned out in striking pink and red gowns that on paper don’t seem as though they would work, but have resulted as one of the most head turning trends of the night.

Taraji P Henson, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson and Marisa Tomei are all wearing bold pink and red looks that take a fashion risk.

Moore is in a custom Brandon Maxwell pink twill gazar blouse and red crepe cummerbund skirt. The blouse falls gently off the shoulder and is punctuated by Sophia Loren bombshell-esque hair and makeup.

Henson’s dress is decidedly sexier — an airy lingerie inspired look with a plunging v neck and high slit up the front of the powder pink skirt. For Tomei and Watson, the red and pink direction came in a more festive silhouettes. Tomei wore a one-shoulder style with a blouson sleeve. Watson also wore blouson sleeves which fell off the shoulder as a stark contrast to a body skimming red dress.

Perhaps provoked by the unexpected colors put forth by recent Gucci collections or just a sure fire way to stand out on the red carpet, pink and red made a lasting statement that the Emmy awards haven’t seen in awhile.