Emmys-Worthy Jewelry in Sparkly, Geometric Shapes

Awards season ushers in a new league of statement baubles with all the right angles to shimmer on the red carpet.

Jewelry stars on award season's red carpets, as diamonds and gemstones in geometric settings add the perfect finishing touch. Here are 12 award-worthy pieces sure to attract compliments.

1. Bulgari

Pink gold Serpenti High Jewelry necklace with mother-of-pearl and diamonds (12 carats); price upon request, 800-285-4274 or bulgari.com

2. Chopard

Triangle-cut diamond and 18-karat white gold earrings (totaling 11.8 carats) from the Haute Joaillerie Collection; price upon request, at Chopard boutiques, 800-246-7273 or chopard.com.

3. Harry Winston

Carpet bracelet featuring 468 round diamonds (totaling 65.80 carats) set in platinum; price upon request; Harry Winston, 800-988-4110 or harrywinston.com

4. Jacob & Co.

Art deco-inspired diamond Anika ring set in platinum; $130,000 at Jacob & Co., New York, 212-719-5887 or jacobandco.com.

1. Kwiat

Baguette-cut and marquise-shaped diamond swirl necklace set in platinum; price upon request; Kwiat, New York, 212-725-7777 or kwiat.com.

2. Nikos Koulis

V Collection emerald and diamond drop earrings (totaling 6.22 carats) set in 18-carat white gold; $43,920, neimanmarcus.com.

3. Cartier

Emerald and onyx High Jewelry brooch with 319 brilliant-cut diamonds in 18-karat white gold; price upon request; by appointment only at select Cartier boutiques, 800-227-8437 or cartier.com.

4. David Webb

Iceberg Ring with faceted rock cyrstal, brilliant-cut diamonds and enamel in 18-karat gold; $33,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, and davidwebb.com.

1. Asprey

Purple Chaos necklace with pear-, oval-, square- and round cut amethysts and kunzites set in rose gold; $20,325, at Asprey, Beverly Hills, 310-550-0520 or asprey.com.

2. Lorraine Schwartz

Diamond (3.50 carats), sapphire (2.88 carats) and green garnet (4.72 carats) earrings in 18-karat blackened gold; $39,000, at Bergdorf Goodman, New York or bergdorfgoodman.com.

3. de Grisogono

Diamond and white gold Boule earrings; $166.100, at de Grisogono, New York, 212-439-4220 or degrisogono.com.

Belperron

Diamond ring set in platinum (circa 1940s); price upon request, at Fred Leighton, New York or belperron.com.