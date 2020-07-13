'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

The actor, who played Hakeem Lyon on the Fox show, was taken into custody after a woman identifying herself as his wife placed a 911 call at a gas station.

Empire star Bryshere Gray has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Arizona following a 911 call placed by a woman identifying herself as his wife.

On Monday the Goodyear Police Department — based out of Goodyear, Arizona — reported that 26-year-old Gray, who played Hakeem Lyon on the Fox show, had been arrested on Sunday night. The department received the 911 call, wherein the caller said she was the actor's wife and had been assaulted by her husband at their home in Goodyear, around 10:15 p.m.

A press release regarding the arrest added more detail, stating that the woman made the call after being given a ride by someone she flagged down at a gas station. She told the person who drove her that she had been assaulted for several hours. Per the release, the woman had "numerous visible injuries" on her body and said that Gray strangled her to the point where she once lost consciousness.

According to the department, when officers responded to the call at the actor's home, the actor refused to come out and discuss. Eventually, following the arrival of SWAT and crisis negotiations officers, Gray was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Monday morning after approaching the officers. He was booked in Maricopa County jail on charges of aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released, the department added. "Goodyear Detectives and Victim’s Advocate continued to assist her after her discharge from the hospital," the department wrote on Facebook in a post accompanied by Gray's mugshot.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Gray's representatives for comment.