'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Attacked in Possible Hate Crime

Empire star Jussie Smollett was attacked early Tuesday morning in what Chicago police are calling a possible hate crime, authorities confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 36-year-old actor was exiting a restaurant in the 300 block of East Lower Water Street when two suspects began yelling racial and homophobic slurs toward him. They then proceeded to attack Smollett, punching him before pouring an unknown chemical substance over him, police said. At some point during the attack, one of the suspects wrapped a rope around Smollett's neck.

"Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime," police said in a statement to THR.

Smollett was hospitalized for his injuries.

In the Fox show, Smollett plays musician Jamal Lyon, the son of Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). The character is gay.

Smollett told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015 that he self-identifies as gay but chooses to keep his personal life out of the public eye. He explained, "There is no closet, there's never been a closet that I've been in."

In a statement, GLAAD said it reached out to Fox and Smollett's team to offer any help needed.

"Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world," the statement read.

