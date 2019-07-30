Endeavor Adds Execs in WME, Sports

Rebecca Mall has joined the agency in the newly created role of senior marketing executive, while Todd Kline is now senior vp of sports talent and property sales for Endeavor.

Endeavor has made two executive hires in different areas of the holding company's portfolio, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Paramount domestic marketing co-president Rebecca Mall has joined WME as a senior marketing executive, a newly created role. While she handled marketing strategy for such films as Arrival, Fences, Daddy's Home 2, Book Club, A Quiet Place, What Men Want, Bumblebee, Mission Impossible and Rocketman for the studio, she will now be employed by the agency to help WME clients boost marketing and awards campaigns for their projects, be they in film, television or digital.

Mall previously spent six years helping Google/YouTube strike digital partnerships with film studios and TV networks. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and then went to work in drama development at both ABC and NBCUniversal before going to business school at UCLA.

Meanwhile, Endeavor has hired Todd Kline as senior vice president in sports talent and property sales. He will oversee all sales for WME's sports clients and also handle premium property sales and naming rights across the parent company, reporting to WME sports talent group heads Karen Brodkin and Jordan Bazant.

Kline has served as chief commercial officer for both the NFL team in Washington as well as the Miami Dolphins, and for the latter he secured one of the league's biggest naming rights deals, with Hard Rock International. Before that he spent seven years at AEG Global Partnerships, where as senior vp of media and partnership sales he started the Partnership Innovation group and created acclaimed partnerships and activations at AEG venues such as Staples Center and 02 Arena. He also created and ran sales and commercial initiatives for AEG's AXS-TV and its global digital ticketing platform AXS.com.

Mall will be based in Beverly Hills and Kline in New York.