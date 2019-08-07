Endeavor Appoints First Chief Digital Officer

Guy Schory is joining the agency after stints at eBay and PayPal.

Endeavor has appointed its first chief digital officer.

The company that owns talent agency WME and MMA organization UFC has named veteran tech executive Guy Schory to the role, which will see him lead digital efforts across its product, marketing, data, advertising and commerce groups. Schory will also oversee Endeavor Streaming, which includes its backend streaming technology business.

"As Endeavor continues to evolve, our ability to create innovative digital businesses, products and experiences for our clients and platform matters now more than ever," said Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel. "Guy is a strategic executive who has the experience operating world-class businesses at scale and the expertise required to take us to the next level."

Schory most recently has been working as an early stage investor for companies like Dataminr and cyber security firm BlueVoyant. He was head of strategic initiatives at eBay and and PayPal from 2012 to 2016.

"Endeavor is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional digital products and experiences for a wide variety of audiences given our global network across entertainment, sports and content," said Schory. "I'm excited to be joining at a key inflection point for the business and look forward to leading Endeavor's continued evolution in this space."