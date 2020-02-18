Endeavor Content Takes Stake in 'The Night Manager' Studio

Endeavor has a first-look deal covering film and TV projects from The Ink Factory, acting as global sales agent across the slate.

Endeavor Content has taken a minority stake in The Ink Factory and struck a first-look deal for film and TV projects from the studio behind The Night Manager and Fighting With My Family.

The investment will back an expanding film and TV slate for the U.K. banner that produced the 2015 BBC/AMC hit The Night Manager. The alliance includes a scripted TV development fund to grow the U.S. presence for the London and Los Angeles indie producer.

The partnership will also see Endeavor set up a bespoke development fund for Ink to draw on for high-end premium TV series developed out of Los Angeles.

The two companies will also collaborate on podcasts and other digital projects. Following completion of the deal, Chris Rice, co-president of Endeavor Content, will take a seat on The Ink Factory’s board.

This is the latest investing news from Endeavor Content, the combined financing and sales efforts of WME and IMG, which became the lead investor in The Hangover producer Scott Budnick's Good Films, while Legion alum John Cameron signed an overall deal with Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment.

Endeavor is also a strategic operating partner of Lloyd Braun's Whalerock Industries, the Los Angeles-based digital media company that was formerly BermanBraun. Besides its lucrative representation business, Endeavor also owns the MMA company UFC, the Endeavor Content studio and The Miss Universe Organization.

"Telling global stories to a worldwide audience is the essence of Endeavor Content, and The Ink Factory is uniquely positioned to create content that does just that. We are excited for this next chapter of continued growth together and look forward to what’s to come," Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, co-presidents of Endeavor Content said in a statement. “

The deal was negotiated by Rod Henwood, chief strategy officer for The Ink Factory, and Tim Robinson, COO for Endeavor Content.