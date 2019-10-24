Endeavor Content Taps CBS Films' Scott Shooman to Lead New NPR Partnership (Exclusive)

Shooman will serve as vp of content and partnerships

Endeavor Content has hired CBS Films executive Scott Shooman as vp of content and partnerships, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

In addition to working with the company's film, scripted and non-scripted television teams to develop and produce new content in general, Shooman will oversee Endeavor Content's new first-look partnership with NPR. Todd Hoffman's Storied Media Group represented NPR in the deal.

"NPR is world-renowned for delivering poignant, insightful and groundbreaking stories from every part of the globe," Endeavor Content co-presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor said in a joint statement. "Their in-depth stories create discussion and challenge our believes, and we look forward to Scott joining the team and being able to help tell those stories across new platforms."

As executive vice president of acquisitions and co-productions at CBS Films, Shooman acquired titles including the Oscar-nominated films Hell or High Water and Inside Llewyn Davis. Before that, Shooman launched Sony's Screen Gems division, working on franchises including Resident Evil and Underworld. In 2006 he moved to the studio's then-new Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group, where he acquired and/or helped make movies including We Own the Night, Insidious and The Raid.