Endeavor Content Taps Former Shine Group Exec as COO

Tim Robinson is a former global COO of Shine Group and was most recently COO at management/production company Avalon.

Endeavor Content has hired veteran media executive Tim Robinson as COO, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Robinson had extensive experience at Shine Group, serving as COO of Shine Australia, deputy CEO of the company's Metronome Group in Stockholm, Sweden, and then as global COO of Shine Group, where he was an integral part of the company's 2015 merger with Endemol. He most recently was COO of management/production company Avalon (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Catastrophe) and before that served as interim COO at Elizabeth Murdoch's digital content studio Vertical Networks.

"Tim's track record of leading media companies during their most pivotal stages of growth, his international background and overall reputation within our industry makes him the ideal individual to help lead Endeavor Content as it continues to evolve," Endeavor Content co-presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor said in a statement. "This hire underscores our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience to artists, content creators and our partners."

Robinson, who will be based in Los Angeles, began his career as a partner at media law firm Sheridans and later worked in business affairs at production company Celador (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?). Said Robinson in a statement, "I am very excited to join the brilliant team at Endeavor Content and help them build a new platform for creative talent to develop, own and profit from their best ideas."