Rep Sheet Roundup: Endeavor Creates Two New HR Positions

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

Big week for the company

Four days before its May 23 public filing, Endeavor announced two newly created senior vp roles in human resources:

Alicin Reidy Williamson has joined the media company as its first chief inclusion officer from The Raben Group, where as managing principal she led the public policy and communications strategy firm's equity and inclusion practice as well as its New York office. She has previously worked in diversity, employee engagement and public policy leadership at companies including Viacom and the Fund for the City of New York. Reidy Williamson serves on the boards of She Should Run, Food Research Action Center and All Souls School.

Sarah Prost has joined as senior vp Total Rewards, where she will oversee HR operations — focusing on M&A integration, HR processes, HRIS, analytics and payroll — as well as all compensation, benefits, wellness and global mobility-related activities. She most recently served as Under Armour's vp global talent rewards and has previously been an HR leader at companies including Ralph Lauren, CBS Corp., Prudential and PwC.

The move reunites Prost with chief human resources officer Kerry D. Chandler, who was hired from Under Armour last October, and to whom she and Reidy Williamson will report.

Others on the dotted line

Santa Monica-based travel and lifestyle PR firm C&R has launched a New York office, hiring luxury travel and real estate PR veteran Emily Venugopal to head up the new location.

Law firm Reed Smith has hired former Grey Krauss partner Christian Simonds to its Entertainment & Media Industry Group in New York.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

Endeavor Files to Go Public

'Blackish' Star Marcus Scribner Signs With CAA

Cicely Tyson Signs With CAA

Sinead O'Connor Signs With ICM Partners for North America

Verve Signs SXSW Director Richard Wong