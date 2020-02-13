Endeavor Launches Fellowship for 42 Positions Companywide

The Endeavor Impact Fellowship offers internships and entry-level jobs for socially conscious individuals interested in working at the company.

Endeavor is looking for a few good men and women – 42 of them, to be exact.

The company is launching the Endeavor Impact Fellowship, a program that will provide 42 internships or entry-level positions each year to individuals who are socially conscious and also interested in working in entertainment, fashion or sports. Opportunities will be available across the entire company's portfolio of businesses, including WME, Endeavor Content and IMG, and its locations, which include New York, Nashville and Beverly Hills.

Target candidates are college students and graduates from backgrounds that traditionally haven't been exposed to professional opportunities in the entertainment, sports or fashion industries or who live outside major entertainment markets.

"The Endeavor Impact Fellowship will serve as a point of entry for a generation who recognize the power of entertainment in educating and inspiring positive change in our communities," Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel said in a statement. "It's our hope that this program will serve as a catalyst for new perspectives and lasting impact in our businesses and our industries more broadly."

Fellows and interns will begin with a weeklong paid orientation at Endeavor's Beverly Hills headquarters and be paired with a mentor – in addition to their core supervisor – to help show them the ropes around the company and the industry. Ongoing programming will train each fellowship class in skills and equip them with the network connections and confidence to move up in their respective fields.

The Fellowship includes three tracks:

Full-time fellowship (June 2020-June 2022): a two-year, full-time program for graduates of two- and four-year universities seeking their professional start in the industry

Summer internship (June 2020-July 2020): a two-month summer internship for students enrolled in two- and four-year universities

Student-athlete internship (May 2021): a one-month internship for student athletes whose collegiate sport schedules prevent them from taking on full summer internships

Applications are now open at EndeavorImpact.com. The deadline for the summer internship is Feb. 23, while student-athletes and prospective full-time fellows have until March 8.