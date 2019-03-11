Endeavor Content's Motive Pictures Hires 'The Favourite' Production Exec Sam Lavender

He joins Simon Maxwell's U.K.-based scripted TV startup from Film4.

Motive Pictures, the new Endeavor Content-backed U.K. banner from former Channel 4 executive Simon Maxwell, has made its first major hire.

Sam Lavender, currently a senior commissioning editor at Film4, has joined the startup as executive producer and will work closely with Maxwell to build a slate of high-end drama projects for the U.K., U.S. and international markets.

Over 14 years at Film4, Lavender counts among his production credits the likes of Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite and The Lobster, Bart Layton’s American Animals, Michael Pearce’s Beast, Andrew Haigh’s Lean on Pete and 45 Years, David Mackenzie’s Starred Up and Yann Demange’s ’71. Meanwhile, his development credits include Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Oscars including best picture and best director, Anton Corbijn’s A Most Wanted Man and Steve McQueen’s Shame.

“I can’t wait to be part of Motive, to team up with Simon, and to get going on a whole new slate," said Lavender. "And I’m extremely excited by the new horizons for dramatic storytelling that we’re seeing today. I’ve had an absolute ball at Film4; it’s been a huge privilege to have worked with so many extraordinarily talented and inspiring people, not least in the Film4 team itself."

Added Maxwell: "Sam has earned a reputation as a world-class creative executive with an eye for sublime storytelling from singular screenwriters and directors. As longform drama and cinema continue to evolve in evermore exciting ways, we couldn’t be happier to have Sam joining us in building a slate of ambitious shows from some of the boldest storytellers in the world."

Maxwell first announced in October that he was forming a new scripted TV banner, with Endeavor Content coming on board as lead financier and strategic partner.