Endemol Shine Int'l CEO Nicola Bamford Exits After Banijay Takeover

She is the latest exec to step down following Banijay's $2.2 billion acquisition of the 'MasterChef' and 'Black Mirror' production company earlier this month.

Nicola Bamford, CEO of Endemol Shine’s international operations, joins the crowd of executives heading for the door following the $2.2 billion acquisition of the group, which produces such international hits as Black Mirror and MasterChef, by French company Banijay.

Bamford, who has worked at Endemol Shine for the past three years, follows top talent including company CEO Sophie Turner Laing, chief strategy and commercial officer Wim Ponnet and Endemol Shine France president Nicolas Coppermann, all of whom have left the group in the wake of the Banijay merger.

Several Endemol Shine execs, however, are staying put. Pilar Blasco, head of Endemol Shine's Iberia operations, will take over the same job at Banijay and Paolo Bassetti will continue as CEO of Banijay Italy.

Bamford joined Endemol Shine from Sky, where she held various positions, including heading up the group's international over-the-top operations, acting as SVP of programing for Sky Deutschland and running Sky UK's channel and operations business.

Banijay got final approval for the takeover of Endemol Shine earlier this month. The merged group is the largest non-U.S. player in the television production business with a rights catalogue that ranges from such non-scripted juggernauts Big Brother, MasterChef and Wife Swap to drama successes including Peaky Blinders, Versailles and Black Mirror.

Banijay is owned by French studio Vivendi, company chairman Stephane Courbit’s LOV Group and an arm of the Italian conglomerate De Agostini.



