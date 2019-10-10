Endemol Shine International CEO Cathy Payne to Step Down

"Cathy is a simply brilliant sales leader and her contribution has been beyond exceptional," says Sophie Turner-Laing, CEO of Endemol Shine, the company behind such TV hits as 'Peaky Blinders.'

TV production giant Endemol Shine's Endemol Shine International unit CEO Cathy Payne will step down early next year.

The company, owned by Walt Disney and private equity firm Apollo Global Management, shared the news in a staff memo, a copy of which The Hollywood Reporter obtained, ahead of next week's MIPCOM.

"I wanted to let you know that after nearly three decades with the Endemol Shine family, Cathy Payne has decided to step down as ESI CEO and will be leaving us in early 2020," Wim Ponnet, chief strategy and commercial officer of Endemol Shine Group, wrote in the memo.

"Cathy is a simply brilliant sales leader and her contribution has been beyond exceptional," Endemol Shine CEO Sophie Turner-Laing added. "Planning is underway on transition to the next chapter," she added, but didn't provide further details.

Payne herself wrote in the memo: "This has not been an easy decision, but I knew that I wanted 2020 to bring a brand new challenge." She didn't, however, share what her next move may be.

Payne previously served as CEO of Southern Star International.

Global distributor Endemol Shine International has a portfolio of more than 61,000 hours of owned and third-party programming across scripted and non-cripted genres.

Endemol Shine Group is the producer behind such hit formats as Big Brother, MasterChef, Black Mirror and Peaky Blinders. Banijay, Lionsgate, Sony, Liberty Global/Discovery's All3Media and talent agency Endeavor were among the companies that were understood to have circled the group last year.