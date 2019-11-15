Endemol Shine Sells Producer of Netflix's 'Dark' to KKR's Leonine

Company heads Max Wiedemann and Quirin Berg will take over fiction production at the German studio, which is controlled by the private equity giant.

Leonine, the German media group formed by private equity giant KKR earlier this year, has acquired leading local TV producer W&B TV, which makes Dark for Netflix, from Endemol Shine Group.

The deal, unveiled Friday, brings W&B founders Max Wiedemann and Quirin Berg into the Leonine family. KKR previously acquired the pair's film division , Wiedemann & Berg Film.The duo will also join Leonine's executive board, with Berg named chief production officer at the group and Wiedemann taking on the role of chief business development officer. Berg will oversee the company's fiction production business, covering films, TV and co-production, while Wiedemann will be responsible for the development of new business areas and their integration into the group.

The executives are two of Germany's most successful and prolific producers. On the film side, they produced Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's Oscar-winning drama The Lives of Others and his Oscar-nominated follow-up Never Look Away, as well as such local hits as Who Am I and Welcome to Germany. Their TV division has acquired a reputation for cutting-edge series, including Dark, Netflix's first German-language series, the gangster drama 4 Blocks, which airs on TNT/Turner in Germany, and Pagan Peak, one of Sky's first German-language originals. They are currently in production on Tribes of Europa, another Netflix original.

In addition to Wiedemann and Berg's operations, Leonine controls indie film distributor Universum and television and rights giant Tele-Munchen Group. German industry veteran Fred Kogel is the CEO of Leonine.

"With the acquisition of W&B TV, we have completed Leonine's foundation,” said Philipp Freise, co-head of KKR's private equity business in Europe. “There is hardly any other German media company with a comparable position in the production business. On this basis, Leonine will not only be able to grow successfully in this disruptive environment, but also actively shape this market.”