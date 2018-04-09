Endemol Shine, Youku to Produce Two Reality Formats for China

The production group behind 'Big Brother' and 'The Biggest Loser' will develop non-scripted series with and for the giant Chinese video platform.

Television production and sales giant Endemol Shine Group have signed a co-development deal with Endemol Shine China and video platform Youku to create and produce two original non-scripted formats for the Chinese market.

Endemol Shine is one of the world's leading non-scripted producers, and counts such formats as The Biggest Loser and Big Brother in its catalog. Youku, which is owned by Chinese tech giant Alibaba, is one of China's leading online video platforms.

The shows, described as “big budget, high-quality” formats with “authentic stories that will resonate in China” but also have global potential, will be developed by Endemol Shine's Chinese and international teams. Youku will supply feedback via its data analysis of its more than 500 million monthly users.

Neither Endemol Shine nor Youku provide details of the formats or the budgets involved.

Youku will be in spotlight in Cannes on Monday when Yang Weidong, President of Youku, Alibaba Media & Entertainment Group, will give a keynote speech at international television market Mip TV.