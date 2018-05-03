EndemolShine's Sophie Turner Laing on Challenges Posed by SVODs

"Nobody has yet to prove a business model that works on shortform,” she said at Series Mania while discussing Jeffrey Katzenberg's new platform targeted at millennials.

EndemolShine CEO Sophie Turner Laing on Thursday said working with SVODs has created an existential crisis for the international group during her keynote at Series Mania.

“The SVOD platforms are being very vocal recently about only wanting to take global rights, but for us that has a mixed message,” she said. “Do we become a very expensive work for hire, or do we piece together a couple of people who are interested partners and sell it country by country?"

The company has found in them new partners for its scripted formats, working with SVOD partners around the world, including Amazon’s upcoming U.S. adaptation of Utopia with showrunner Gillian Flynn, a project Turner Laing originally developed for the U.K. at during her time at Sky. She also said that new entrants around the world have brought a significant amount of business with “a new customer almost every other day.” Turner Laing also cited the new version of The Bridge, which will take place between Malaysia and Singapore and be its first show in Asia.

Turner Laing also expressed a bit of skepticism about Jeffrey Katzenberg’s new well-funded WndrCo project that aims to reach mobile millennials. “Nobody has yet to prove a business model that works on short form,” she said, noting that writers want longer time to tell stories than his new 10-minute model. “We’re going to have to get our heads around it, but to deliver really high-quality, deep, involving stories, I’m not sure soundbites work.”

She also encouraged buyers to “be braver about giving new talent a break,” stating that a shallow talent pool in a world 500 shows deep is extending the pre-production cycle to up to three years.

“We need to adopt these young talents and get them into TV series where they can be umbrellaed,” she said. “The role of showrunner doesn’t really exist outside of the U.S. so we need those auteurs — that we absolutely cherish — but we need them to share a little bit.”

During the keynote, Turner Laing also announced Israel’s Reshet has renewed the cult leader drama Harem for a second season.