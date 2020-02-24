Enderby Entertainment Taps Cam Cannon as VP of Production and Development (Exclusive)

Enderby is behind the 'Intrigo Anthology' movies that adapt the thriller novels by Swedish author Hakan Nesser and stars actors such as Ben Kingsley and Gemma Chan.

Enderby Entertainment, the production banner run by Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie Jr., has hired Cam Cannon as its vp of production and development.

At the same time, the company promoted to vp, operations William Dugdale, who is based at Enderby’s London office.

The hire is meant to bolster Enderby’s feature development as it seeks to drive six feature projects towards completion by the end of the year. Founded in 2006, the company has produced 17 feature films in under 15 years, working in international markets as well as servicing domestic pipelines.

“We are embarking on a very aggressive slate across multiple genres and formats over the next few years. It is our intent to round out our foundation at Enderby so that we can continue elevating the high level of content we bring to our distribution partners, especially as we diversify our global capabilities and expand our reach in this competitive market,” said Dugdale in a statement.

Cannon joins Enderby with more than 15 years of development and production experience and oversaw the production of several feature films, including The Big Bang, which starred Antonio Banderas and Sam Elliott, Rage, starring Nicolas Cage, Danny Glover and Peter Stormare), and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, which also starred Cage. Cannon is also a screenwriter, with the latter among his credits.