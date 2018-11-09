Entertainment Industry Foundation Calls for Donations to Fire Relief Fund

The active fund was first set up in response to last year's wildfires.

The Entertainment Industry Foundation is accepting donations for its fire relief fund, which will support firefighters, first responders, and those affected by the wildfires currently ravaging in three separate areas of California.

The fund was first set up in response to last year's wildfires. Back then, three beneficiaries were selected: the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, which provided hydration packs to firefighters and night vision goggles to helicopter pilots; L.A. Kitchen, which fed first responders and victims in shelters; and the Humane Society of Ventura County, which helped more than 300 displaced animals. This year's beneficiaries, which will receive 100 percent of donations, will be selected as needs are assessed.

"We want to provide an easy pathway to giving for members for members of the entertainment community and the public to show their support of the men and women keeping us safe from harm," EIF president and CEO Nicole Sexton said in a statement. Added EIF board chair Chris Silbermann, "By giving to EIF's fire fund, we can greatly assist those on the front lines, as well as families and pets who are displaced during this difficult time."

To date, Butte County's Camp Fire and the Woolsey and Hill Fires in southern California have already destroyed thousands of homes and other buildings, including the historic Western Town at Paramount Ranch and the Agoura Hills mansion used on The Bachelor. At least 75,000 families in total have been evacuated, including those of Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano and Rainn Wilson.

Donations to EIF's fire relief fund, part of the organization's overall crisis response program Music for Relief, can be made at musicforrelief.org/fire.