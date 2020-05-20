Entertainment Industry Has Lost 890,000 Jobs During COVID-19 Pandemic

Board of Supervisors chair Kathryn Barger announced the figure that came out of Tuesday's meeting of the Economic Resiliency Task Force, a group that includes NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and Casey Wasserman.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors chair Kathryn Barger on Wednesday delivered “sobering” statistics that reveal how devastating the COVID-19 pandemic has been on entertainment industry professionals.

As many as 890,000 film and entertainment employees are not working due to widespread shutdowns aimed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, a figure that she said was revealed Tuesday during the second meeting of the Economic Resiliency Task Force. That group, led by Barger, was created out of a partnership with vice chair Supervisor Hilda Solis, and their peers on the Board of Supervisors, Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.

“Anyone listening to yesterday’s meeting heard loud and clear that employees and businesses are suffering,” she said, referencing other data to come from the meeting that as many as 1 million unemployment claims have been filed in the county alone while as many as 80 percent of restaurant employees are out of work. California has reported a record 4.6 million unemployment claims filed since March 12, levels not seen since the Great Depression.Because of the decimated economy and the pandemic’s impact on small businesses — some of which Barger said may not even be able to recover — there is a sense of urgency to speed up reopening efforts.

Barger was quick to add, however, that it must be done safely. “Public health guidance must be at the front of what we do," she said. “Time is of the essence and it has to be done responsibly."

At the meeting, Barger announced a July 4 target date for reopening retail, restaurants and malls. Today, she added “recreation” to that list while stating that some sectors may be able to open before the July 4 date if plans are submitted and approved. The Task Force includes 13 leaders representing business, labor, infrastructure, food industry, arts and culture, digital media, nonprofit, sports, faith-based, and education sectors with each offering input and plans on how to best reopen. Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, represents the film and digital media side while Casey Wasserman represents sports and entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Barger’s office for clarification on where movie theaters fall in the county’s reopening plans. Her spokesperson, Michelle Vega, assistant chief deputy and communications director, said guidance on movie theaters will come from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has included the industry in phase three of the state’s reopening plan alongside gyms and hair and nail salons.

“It is definitely on the county’s radar to open movie theaters,” Vega added. “So much is dependent upon the plans that the task force members submit on how their industries can reopen.”

The current hope is that the vast majority of theaters in the U.S. will be reopened in time for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which is set to launch on July 17, followed a week later by Disney’s Mulan on July 24. Los Angeles and New York City — the country’s two largest moviegoing markets in terms of revenue, respectively — are crucial to those plans, particularly in the case of Tenet, since it is an adult-skewing property.

Cinemas, like other public facing businesses, are prepared to impose social-distancing measures, including reduced seating, as mandated by local health authorities. A smattering of cinemas have reopened in some states where shelter-in-place orders have been eased, but most chains are staying shuttered for the time being.

Barger revealed the sobering statistics during the county’s daily coronavirus press briefing during which Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported an additional 57 deaths for a total of 1,970. There are also 1,324 newly-diagnosed cases bringing the total number of L.A. County residents who have received a positive diagnosis to 40,857. Another person experiencing homelessness is among the 57 deaths, bringing the total number to seven. There are 1,531 people currently hospitalized with illness; 28 percent receiving treatment in ICU and 19 percent of those on ventilators. Those figures represent “good news” as they continue to see slight decreases in hospital rates.

Additional reporting by Pamela McClintock