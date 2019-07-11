Entertainment One Acquires U.K. Unscripted Producer Daisybeck Studios

The Canadian studio, led by Darren Throop, is expanding its reach overseas.

Canada's Entertainment One has inked a deal to acquire U.K. unscripted program producer Daisybeck Studios.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Daisybeck Studios’ founder and managing director Paul Stead will continue to run his indie shingle under eOne's corporate umbrella. Daisybeck, based in Leeds, is best known for unscripted TV titles like The Yorkshire Vet, Springtime on the Farm, Big Week at the Zoo and Made in Britain.

The acquisition also comes as British broadcaster Channel Four is set to move its national headquarters from London to Leeds, in the north of England.

"Paul and his team have built a best-in-class business by focusing their efforts in the unscripted arena on what they do incredibly well and we believe their current and future projects along with their existing catalog align well with the continued strategic growth plans of our unscripted business in the UK and beyond," Tara Long, eOne’s president, global unscripted television, said in a statement.

The Canadian studio on the unscripted side also has deals with the U.K.-based Fired Up Films, as well as with David Ayer, will.i.am, Drake, Jermaine Dupri, Tommy Mottola and Master P.