Entertainment One Quarterly Loss Widens as Film, TV, Music Unit Revenue Drops

Family and brands revenue, which includes hit franchise 'Peppa Pig,' was "broadly stable" compared to the year-ago period.

Entertainment One, the entertainment company that has agreed to be acquired by toy giant Hasbro for $4 billion, on Friday reported a widened quarterly loss as revenue in its film, TV and music unit dropped 7.6 percent.

eOne's pre-tax loss for its first fiscal quarter widened to 43.9 million pounds ($54.7 million) from 6.8 million pounds in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell 7 percent to 173.1 million pounds ($216.6 million), "impacted by lower Film, Television and Music [unit results] driven by lower broadcast and licensing revenues due to fewer scripted deliveries in the period, partly offset by higher music revenue through the acquisition of Audio Network and continuing organic growth," the company said.

The Canada-based and U.K.-stock market-listed company said its film, TV and music unit revenue fell from 155.7 million pounds to 143.8 million pounds ($179.8 million). It said though that family & brands revenue, which includes its hit franchise Peppa Pig, was "broadly stable" compared to the year-ago period.

"The transition across the film operations is on track to be completed this financial year as eOne continues to focus on production activities," the company said. "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum performed well in eOne territories... Additionally, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was released in August in the U.S. to a strong box office performance. eOne co-financed the film with CBS, has distribution in its territories and handled international sales through Sierra/Affinity."

Added eOne: "Looking ahead, Queen and Slim, the first feature from Makeready, has completed production and is scheduled for release this November by eOne in its direct territories including the U.K. and Canada and by Universal in the U.S. and internationally. eOne also announced that it will be co-financing two films with Paramount Pictures – the film of the classic U.S. children's character Clifford the Big Red Dog and post-apocalyptic thriller Monster Problems. eOne will be distributing the releases in Canada and the U.K., and Paramount will be distributing in the U.S. and the rest of world. eOne is also preparing for the release of 1917, a World War I epic from output partner Amblin."