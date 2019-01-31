Berlin: Entertainment One Takes 'Lexi' Comedy for International

eOne will release the feature, from 'Bad Moms' directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, in the U.K., Germany, Spain and Australia, with CBS Films and Lionsgate handling the domestic release.

Entertainment One (eOne) has jumped on board Lexi, the upcoming comedy from Bad Moms directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, picking up rights for the film across its international footprint.

eOne will release the movie —which features Adam DeVine, Alexandra Shipp, Wanda Sykes and Michael Pena—directly in the U.K., Germany, Australia and Spain. Domestically, co-producers CBS Films will bow Lexi together with Lionsgate.

The high-concept laffer features Rose Byrne as the voice of an omnipresent AI assistant who takes her job of ‘making his life better’ much too seriously.

Sierra/Affinity will handle world sales on remaining international territories and will introduce buyers to Lexi at the European Film Market in Berlin next week.

Lucas and Moore, who wrote the script for the original The Hangover movie, will write and direct Lexi with Suzanne Todd (Bad Moms) producing.