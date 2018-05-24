News Outlet Uncovers "Questionable Behavior" in Past Morgan Freeman Interviews

'Entertainment Tonight' has re-published footage of two old interviews with the actor in the wake of misconduct allegations from multiple women.

In the wake of misconduct allegations from multiple women in a report by CNN on Thursday, Entertainment Tonight has reviewed past interviews with the actor and uncovered "questionable behavior" in interviews between 2015 and 2016 with the outlet.

On Thursday ET published a story providing two examples of Freeman commenting on women's appearance and attractiveness in on-camera interviews in 2016 and 2015. "Interview footage from past ET sit-downs with the Oscar-nominated actor shows more examples of questionable behavior, as described in the CNN report," ET's Meredith B. Kile writes.

During an interview for the 2016 Freeman film London Has Fallen, Freeman asked a young female reporter, "My goodness, are you married? Fool around with other guys? I'm just asking." When she told him it was a pleasure to meet him at the end of the sit-down, he said, "Mine. Look at yourself."

Activist Janet Mock interviewed Freeman for ET for his 2015 film 5 Flights Up, when he told her, "I don't know how you all manage to do that all the time ... You've got a dress that's halfway between your knees and your hips. And you sit down right across from me, and you cross your legs."

When asked about the incident by ET, Mock told the outlet in a statement, "This interaction is an exhibition of the casual nature at which men in positions of power believe that everything belongs to them, including women’s bodies as they’re merely just trying to do their job."

She added, "For me, as a young woman of color, who is a reporter and a fan of popular culture, I was deeply disappointed that someone who was seen as America’s grandfather was susceptible to such disturbing behavior and felt comfortable enough to do that as cameras were rolling, and that he could take claim of my body and look at it before even looking into my eyes.”

Eight women accused Freeman of inappropriate behavior in Thursday's CNN report, while eight others claimed to be witnesses to the alleged misconduct. Those who told their stories to the news outlet included a production assistant on the 2015 comedy Going in Style and a senior member of the production staff of 2012's Now You See Me.

On Thursday following the allegations, Visa dropped Freeman from their marketing campaigns, Vancouver's Translink transportation system said it was "pausing" a Freeman-Visa ad campaign from its conveyances and SAG-AFTRA said it was reconsidering the actor's Lifetime Achievement Award.

In response to the allegations, Freeman provided the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent."

Watch ET's video clips of the interviews below.